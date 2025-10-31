G'day Rat Racers.

This update contains some small bugfixes:

Improved Dash Ring boost visuals to match an earlier version of the game's effects.

Fixed a bug where Portable Dash Ring boost audio would cut off when the Portable Dash Ring began to fade out of existence right after a racer had passed through it.

Improved cross-platform and cross-CPU determinism of the despawn timer for Portable Dash Rings. While likely not noticeable in the majority of cases, this should allow 100% reproduction of Portable Dash Ring behaviour when sharing a replay file with another player using a different CPU to the CPU of the machine the replay file was recorded on.

Fixed a bug where Menu Select sounds would fail to play for the first two selections after pressing START (or the equivalent button) to enter the Main Menu from the title screen.