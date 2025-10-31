G'day Rat Racers.
This update contains some small bugfixes:
Improved Dash Ring boost visuals to match an earlier version of the game's effects.
Fixed a bug where Portable Dash Ring boost audio would cut off when the Portable Dash Ring began to fade out of existence right after a racer had passed through it.
Improved cross-platform and cross-CPU determinism of the despawn timer for Portable Dash Rings. While likely not noticeable in the majority of cases, this should allow 100% reproduction of Portable Dash Ring behaviour when sharing a replay file with another player using a different CPU to the CPU of the machine the replay file was recorded on.
Fixed a bug where Menu Select sounds would fail to play for the first two selections after pressing START (or the equivalent button) to enter the Main Menu from the title screen.
Fixed an issue where the Replay List would continue loading in the background after exiting the Replay List screen before loading had fully completed.
Changed files in this update