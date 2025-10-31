 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615267 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New quest structure created and implemented with a quest for Witch Vee, where the PC provides pumpkins for market decor. Bug fixes plus a glow added to the ghost--because he felt undervalued and it's Halloween.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3810551
