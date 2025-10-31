Added
Increased the maximum number of customers allowed in the shop
Added 1200×800 resolution option
In normal card battles, if a player wins by using more than 3 cards, that round will be skipped automatically
Added a new option for restock employees: after finishing restocking regular card packs, they will now place any special card packs into the special pack shelf (special pack boxes on the ground are ignored)（The employees will randomly select a special shelf for storage.）
Optimized
Grass-type dividers now block AI pathfinding
Adjusted the cat’s minimum recycle price to 0.01
Fixed
Fixed an issue where the cat could interact with 8th and 9th generation items
Fixed an issue where employees would not pick up a box if it had already been placed on a shelf
Possibly fixed an issue where customers’ eyes emitted light
Possibly fixed a LowLevelFatalError crash issue
Possibly fixed an issue where customers could get stuck during checkout
Changed files in this update