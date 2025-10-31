Greetings MicroKnights!
Today's patch fixes the 100% item bug in Demo world, and some Quality of Life improvements to Fire Worm boss battle:
Fixed: Demo scene showing 97.6% instead of 100%. Thanks to ProNerdy for spotting this!
Fire Worm boss now pushes the player away with a scream when transitioning to the next phase. This should help avoid being hit by the sub-sections if you were too close. Though note that if you're positioned in the corner that you may still be hit (so avoid the corners!).
Fire Worm boss will now destroy any current fireflies when doing its cinematic or when turning vulnerable. This should resolve the annoyance of weaving between them to try and land some hits on the head.
Changed files in this update