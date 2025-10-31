Time to get into the spooky season with new themed room style and furniture. Other room styles have been decorated too!

(Rooms decorations and themed distractions can be toggled by typing SPOOKY)

New room style: Haunted Manor

New feature: Unequip furniture

Rooms feel a little too cluttered or you simply preferred the aesthetic of your room without certain furniture? Now you can clear some space:

Just remember that you need to move cats away from towers and benches to be able to unequip them.

New wording: Adopting out

While we used "sell" to make sure the game mechanic was easy to understand, we always looked at it as an "adopting out" option, and we agree that "sell" doesn't simply emanate the same warm feeling. That has been rectified now!

Coming soon...

Supporter pack

We feel honored to see some of you asking for a way to support us further, and we're working on a supporter pack that will grant an exclusive room style and cosmetic items. We'll be able to tell you more on that in the future updates.

Thank you for enjoying Chonkers 💜

v1.3.30 Changelog