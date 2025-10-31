Small Patch Kollectomaniac 2.4.2
Changes:
Mushrooms and other pickups overlap rocks
Floor Texture glitch floor 4-5 (Underworld)
Bosses in "TDOG" drop hearts on death
Bugs Fixed:
Police Tape is available when invisible
Dirt Pile Animation not matching contents
Waddles is dying on first bootup
Updating pause menu sliders in console games
Goobert bombs not exploding if off-screen
B+ +25% bonus Item not going away until further change
Fixed "Tarspits" Enemy
Fixed "Machine" Boss spin attack
Fixed Poison Effect
Fixed Poison active not working on only bosses
Found Item Hud Disappearing
Noise Floor is not spawning items in the room reward
Final Boss not spawning
Noise Floor Spawning Shop & Treasure Room
Mushroom not dropping when holding Ctrl
Restock cooldown not running in Bounce Ball 3
Pinny not talking
Finalsquito sfx is not pausing
The rain request is preventing Grand Oak from interacting the day after
Projectiles going through doors
Fixed Hardlocks with certain timers when pausing on some console games
Secret room spawning inconsistently
Fixed Special Rooms Spawning Connected
Fixed a bugged secret room generation
