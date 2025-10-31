 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615175 Edited 31 October 2025 – 01:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Patch Kollectomaniac 2.4.2

Changes:

  • Mushrooms and other pickups overlap rocks

  • Floor Texture glitch floor 4-5 (Underworld)

  • Bosses in "TDOG" drop hearts on death

Bugs Fixed:

  • Police Tape is available when invisible

  • Dirt Pile Animation not matching contents

  • Waddles is dying on first bootup

  • Updating pause menu sliders in console games

  • Goobert bombs not exploding if off-screen

  • B+ +25% bonus Item not going away until further change

  • Fixed "Tarspits" Enemy

  • Fixed "Machine" Boss spin attack

  • Fixed Poison Effect

  • Fixed Poison active not working on only bosses

  • Found Item Hud Disappearing

  • Noise Floor is not spawning items in the room reward

  • Final Boss not spawning

  • Noise Floor Spawning Shop & Treasure Room

  • Mushroom not dropping when holding Ctrl

  • Restock cooldown not running in Bounce Ball 3

  • Pinny not talking

  • Finalsquito sfx is not pausing

  • The rain request is preventing Grand Oak from interacting the day after

  • Projectiles going through doors

  • Fixed Hardlocks with certain timers when pausing on some console games

  • Secret room spawning inconsistently

  • Fixed Special Rooms Spawning Connected

  • Fixed a bugged secret room generation

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3491743
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3491744
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3491745
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3491746
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3491747
Linux 32-bitEnglish Depot 3491748
