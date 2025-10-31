Small Patch Kollectomaniac 2.4.2

Changes:

Bosses in "TDOG" drop hearts on death

Mushrooms and other pickups overlap rocks

Bugs Fixed:

Police Tape is available when invisible

Dirt Pile Animation not matching contents

Waddles is dying on first bootup

Updating pause menu sliders in console games

Goobert bombs not exploding if off-screen

B+ +25% bonus Item not going away until further change

Fixed "Tarspits" Enemy

Fixed "Machine" Boss spin attack

Fixed Poison Effect

Fixed Poison active not working on only bosses

Found Item Hud Disappearing

Noise Floor is not spawning items in the room reward

Final Boss not spawning

Noise Floor Spawning Shop & Treasure Room

Mushroom not dropping when holding Ctrl

Restock cooldown not running in Bounce Ball 3

Pinny not talking

Finalsquito sfx is not pausing

The rain request is preventing Grand Oak from interacting the day after

Projectiles going through doors

Fixed Hardlocks with certain timers when pausing on some console games

Secret room spawning inconsistently

Fixed Special Rooms Spawning Connected