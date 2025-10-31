Hi folks! In this update, we've fixed several issues that appeared in the game. Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions!

---Gunfire Reborn Studio

Added the skill icon for [Ranged Attack] under Cang Jue's Fist Stance

Added a Dice mark customization function. You can now save Dice mark combinations in the Custom tab of the Dice Gallery, or use preset templates to start the battle quickly

Optimized the text descriptions of certain Dice

Optimized the text description for Yoyo's Ascension [Mana Convert]

Optimized the handling and camera performance of [Ranged Attack] under Cang Jue's Fist Stance

Optimized the sharing rules for the [Transcendent Arsenal], removing the restriction that prevented other players from storing weapons not in Imprinting status into the vault

Fixed the issue where Cang Jue's Ascension [Shadow Immolation] could incorrectly detonate Enhanced Shadowbind

Fixed the issue where [Thunder Wrath] Dice damage would be occasionally lost

Fixed the issue preventing the proper unlocking of the Spiritual Jades [Leaf Pact], [Vital Seizure], and [Luxuriant Growth]