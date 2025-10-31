 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20614836 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! In this update, we've fixed several issues that appeared in the game. Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions!

---Gunfire Reborn Studio

New Features

  • Added a Dice mark customization function. You can now save Dice mark combinations in the Custom tab of the Dice Gallery, or use preset templates to start the battle quickly

  • Added the skill icon for [Ranged Attack] under Cang Jue's Fist Stance

Fixes and Optimizations

  • Optimized the text descriptions of certain Dice 

  • Optimized the text description for Yoyo's Ascension [Mana Convert]

  • Optimized the handling and camera performance of [Ranged Attack] under Cang Jue's Fist Stance

  • Optimized the sharing rules for the [Transcendent Arsenal], removing the restriction that prevented other players from storing weapons not in Imprinting status into the vault

  • Fixed the issue where Cang Jue's Ascension [Shadow Immolation] could incorrectly detonate Enhanced Shadowbind

  • Fixed the issue where [Thunder Wrath] Dice damage would be occasionally lost

  • Fixed the issue preventing the proper unlocking of the Spiritual Jades [Leaf Pact], [Vital Seizure], and [Luxuriant Growth]

  • Fixed multiple known issues in game

