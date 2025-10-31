Thanks everyone for reporting this last week! This patch includes a myriad of fixes and gameplay adjustments, as well as updates to some sound and interface text. Big thanks to @VERN for catching a lot of these!





🌸Turkish and Kazakh language operating systems

🌱Potential fix for issues for players with Turkish and Kazakh language operating systems where weapon models were not showing in party’s hands, possibly related to some other inventory issues you may have been seeing (I’m so sorry this is challenging for us to verify). If any of the two (known) players are having any issues with this please let us know!





🎨 Visuals

🌱Onyx ring set inventory images now appear correctly

🌱Fixed an issue with the environmental birds in Din Varens not flapping their wings correctly





🌸 UI

🌱Consuming an item game feed display is consolidated to just say the item consumed, followed by just the stats changed/gained

🌱Entering a new map is now displayed in the game feed, using the map’s [local map] name

🌱A melee weapon’s potential property “Multi-hit %” is now indicated with poles and re-labeled to “added graze”

🌱Fixed typo in Short Swords skill description tooltip

🌱Fixed typo in Scepters skill description tooltip

🌱Fixed some typos in Seraphine’s dialogue at Forten Lazure

🌱Fixed some dialogue structure for Quez at the Forten northern Lighthouse

🌱The pagan robe’s property ”Pagan Bonus” has been changed to be called “Pagan Hit Chance Bonus” to be more accurate to what it does

🌱 Fixed issue with HUD disappearing when hitting ESC twice in the level up menu



📯 Audio

🌱Starting to add additional volling speech for:

📯 Volling

📯 dryads

📯 children

📯 flower

📯 semizen





🌸 Adventuring

🌱Support guards have improved pathfinding for avoiding tile hazards like spell areas and mating pools. Enemies flagged as intelligent also have this.

🌱The Volling under the Lazure Falls cavern are labeled with different professions

🌱 NPC followers could turn hostile if they were hit with area effects from other enemies that the player caused (like hitting an exploding mushroom bomber). They now determine if this was just collateral damage and not turn aggressive

🌱Fixed typo in Dryads dialogue in Caves under Forten Lazure

🌱Fixed typo in Filip’s dialogue (in western outpost lighthouse)

🌱Adjusted some dialogue with the guard Sergio when he mentions the early expedition’s findings

🌱Adjusted Sergio’s side hustle blanket output. He’s a much more aggressive knitter now, and provides more blankets for sale when asked

🌱Sela is no longer perpetually pleased every time a white greva is killed. Gave her some tea, like calm down





🌸 Balancing

🌱 Onyx rings now provide glamor

🌱 Fixed a bug where Wolfsblight weapon had unintended Paralyze rally effect

🌱 Dazzling Whip correctly now has Paralyze rally effect

🌱 Bombs with larger range cost adjusted





🌸 Gameplay

🌱Reduced length of the song playing animation, fixing unintended periods of stun-locking while they played, especially with consecutive songs

🌱Put a fix in for some obscure scenarios that could allow your guards to get stuck on other character when popping through exits





🌸 Controller



🌱 Fixed bug with resting where party rested for double the time

🌱 Fixed bug where using stacked belt items in party docks would consume 2 instead of 1

🌱 Removed X on edge of Form Up circle to improve UX for targeting (Form Up circle can be closed by pressing the Right Joystick again)

🌱 Fixed bug where crafting spells used double minerals

🌱 Fixed bug with boro where it could be interacted with after being dismissed

🌱 Fixed issues with Vine Transfusion spell scroll





