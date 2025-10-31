 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20614777 Edited 31 October 2025 – 01:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 2 has started!

Participate in the Season 2 event of Tap Ninja and start a new Ninja run in the woods overrun by angry spirits!

Complete various seasonal tasks to unlock The Decayed Irbinok skin and the Grove of Souls background!

(The cosmetics are temporarily exclusive!)

This Season focuses on enemy quantity, so each Wagon drops three times the enemies, while Samurai Frenzy activates on every single Firefly 'non-regular' event!

Season 2 is active from October 31st to November 30th!

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link