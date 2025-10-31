Season 2 has started!

Participate in the Season 2 event of Tap Ninja and start a new Ninja run in the woods overrun by angry spirits!

Complete various seasonal tasks to unlock The Decayed Irbinok skin and the Grove of Souls background!

(The cosmetics are temporarily exclusive!)

This Season focuses on enemy quantity, so each Wagon drops three times the enemies, while Samurai Frenzy activates on every single Firefly 'non-regular' event!

Season 2 is active from October 31st to November 30th!