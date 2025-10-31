🎃 Halloween Comes to Gatewalkers! 🎃

The spooky season has arrived to the Guild that is now filled with pumpkin decorations and eerie Halloween vibes! 🕯️🔥

Jump into the game and explore the festive atmosphere — glowing pumpkins with haunting lights await you! 👻

But that’s not all!

To celebrate Halloween, we’re offering a special discount on Gatewalkers! 🎉

It’s the perfect time to invite your friends and venture beyond the gates together! 🌍⚔️

Don’t miss out — the event is available for a limited time only!

🎃 See you beyond the Gate, Walkers! 🎃





👉 Remember to verify your game files after downloading the patch to ensure everything runs smoothly.

See you on the other side of the Gate!









(click on the banner above)

Gatewalkers Dev Team