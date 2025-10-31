Changes:
- Added Entity upgrade track with all new abilities
- Slightly increased sight range and reaction speed of Entities to compensate for first three upgrades on Entity upgrade track
- Changed upgrades on Backpack upgrade track, with new abilities added (not just inventory increases)
- Changed some of the upgrades on the Library and Flashlight upgrade tracks
- Cleaned up the Upgrade menu to more easily convey how many points an upgrade will cost or refund, what upgrades are affordable, and allow purchasing a higher-level upgrade instead of having to purchase them one level at a time
- Stamina now recovers faster when standing still
- Slightly reduced font size for book titles on Collection screen to prevent UI interface issues
- Changed Bibliotheca Infiniti volume numbers to be Roman numerals instead of numbers if player does not have Library upgrade that converts them
Changed files in this update