31 October 2025 Build 20614595 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:


  • Added Entity upgrade track with all new abilities
  • Slightly increased sight range and reaction speed of Entities to compensate for first three upgrades on Entity upgrade track
  • Changed upgrades on Backpack upgrade track, with new abilities added (not just inventory increases)
  • Changed some of the upgrades on the Library and Flashlight upgrade tracks
  • Cleaned up the Upgrade menu to more easily convey how many points an upgrade will cost or refund, what upgrades are affordable, and allow purchasing a higher-level upgrade instead of having to purchase them one level at a time
  • Stamina now recovers faster when standing still
  • Slightly reduced font size for book titles on Collection screen to prevent UI interface issues
  • Changed Bibliotheca Infiniti volume numbers to be Roman numerals instead of numbers if player does not have Library upgrade that converts them

