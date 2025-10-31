

Hey everyone,



After four years of development, we’re finally ready to share IRREVERSIBLE with you.

This moment means a lot to our small team of four - no publishers, no investors, just pure passion and a lot of persistence.



What’s in this Early Access version

- Three story chapters

- Developed from scratch VR interactions and Full-body-IK

- Sidearm upgrades

- Fully voiced dialogues

- Interactions with anomalies

- Different enemies

- Side activities

- Puzzles

- Player answer options in dialogues

- Crafting and upgrades for recipes



We’re releasing in Early Access to gather your feedback and shape the rest of the journey together.

Your impressions and bug reports will directly influence the future updates and help us polish the next chapters.



What’s next

- Expanding the story

- Side activities days

- Collectibles and notes

- More side and lore focused dialogues

- Location improvement or redesign

- Improvement of VR interactions

- New locations

- Optimization and accessibility improvements

- Cigarettes?

- Quest and PS VR?

And more



Thank you for being here from the start.

Your feedback and support mean the world to us.

This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for you to experience what comes next.



See you in the dunes explorer.

- Team IRREVERSIBLE



