This version marks a huge step towards my vision for the finished game. Base modules can now be built like machines are, using the same parts!

Updates:

Major change - all base building components can now be built like machines

Ability to attach machines to base platforms

Attached machines participate in the energy cycle

Player tools consume energy

Added machine parts: solar panel, alternator, research server, terminal screen, platform attach

Machine weapons and tool parts consume energy when used

New machine info UI

Bug fixes: