This version marks a huge step towards my vision for the finished game. Base modules can now be built like machines are, using the same parts!
Updates:
Major change - all base building components can now be built like machines
Ability to attach machines to base platforms
Attached machines participate in the energy cycle
Player tools consume energy
Added machine parts: solar panel, alternator, research server, terminal screen, platform attach
Machine weapons and tool parts consume energy when used
New machine info UI
Bug fixes:
Mouse sensitivity now working in first person
Backpack solar battery charges in the sun
Changed files in this update