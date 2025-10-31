 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20614537 Edited 31 October 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version marks a huge step towards my vision for the finished game. Base modules can now be built like machines are, using the same parts!

Updates:

  • Major change - all base building components can now be built like machines

  • Ability to attach machines to base platforms

  • Attached machines participate in the energy cycle

  • Player tools consume energy

  • Added machine parts: solar panel, alternator, research server, terminal screen, platform attach

  • Machine weapons and tool parts consume energy when used

  • New machine info UI

Bug fixes:

  • Mouse sensitivity now working in first person

  • Backpack solar battery charges in the sun

