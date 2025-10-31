 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20614500 Edited 31 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The latest update brings a long overdue and much requested feature: A building overview screen. This screen shows all the upgrades, additions and even the details about the jobs that can be trained, all in one screen. Currently this is available when you construct new buildings.

This update also some long due fixes to some minor work graphics tweaks, and fixes for river graphics and terrain bugs, especially where multiple rivers would intersect. Plus a few UI fixes, town audio tweaks, missing icons and a few minor text bugs.

