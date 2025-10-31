 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20614453 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's time to... TRAP OR TREAT! We're excited to announce Castle Doombad's jumbo-sized Halloween update! Featuring...

  • An all-new chapter with 15 new stages -- the first new chapter added to Doombad in over 10 years! Get ready to conquer... Trapsylvania!

  • New heroes, over 30 new rewards, and tons of spooky surprises!

  • For the first time, customize the look of your Trap Shelf!

  • For a full list of changes, please see the in-game News button!

Happy Halloween, and we hope you enjoy!

