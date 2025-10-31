It's time to... TRAP OR TREAT! We're excited to announce Castle Doombad's jumbo-sized Halloween update! Featuring...

An all-new chapter with 15 new stages -- the first new chapter added to Doombad in over 10 years! Get ready to conquer... Trapsylvania!



New heroes, over 30 new rewards, and tons of spooky surprises!

For the first time, customize the look of your Trap Shelf!

