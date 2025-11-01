Version 1.06 has been released. This patch contains the following fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue in which if the "Saved Games" folder could not be retrieved, save data would instead be created in the drive root (e.g. C:/) of the game's installation folder rather than the game's installation folder itself. Also fixed an issue in which save data sometimes could not be loaded.



*If the "Saved Games" folder cannot be retrieved, save data will now be created in the game's installation folder.



**This update does not contain fixes for Steam Cloud synchronization. If you are experiencing Steam Cloud issues, the configuration for the "Saved Games" folder may be corrupted, so we recommend repairing it.

Replaced some visual effects with lighter versions to improve performance.

Fixed an issue in which the game could load indefinitely for certain maps.

Fixed a crash that could occur when performing a Brave Attack with Tita as the lead party member.

Fixed an issue in which the player could not proceed if a Brave Attack was triggered during the tutorial boss battle in the Rolent Sewers.

Fixed the how the game detects completion of the "Activate All Arts" in-game achievement.

Corrected various text errors.

Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.

In addition, we have added new beta branch that contains the previous version of the game (Ver. 1.05). Please use this branch if the update causes issues. It can be accessed via the following steps:

Navigating to the game in your library Click the gear icon and select "Properties". Within the "Properties" menu, select "Betas". Select the the correct branch from the "Beta Participation" menu.

In the event you want to return to the latest patch, please set "Beta Participation" back to "None".