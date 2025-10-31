Hi everyone,

We’re rolling out the final patch for the Mariachi Legends pre-alpha demo! Thanks so much to everyone who played the demo, shared feedback, and reported issues. Your help has been invaluable in shaping this early version of the game. With this update, we’ve addressed several important bugs, made improvements, and polished visuals to make your experience smoother. While this patch resolves many issues, there are still a few known issues we want to highlight so you know what to expect. Our team is now fully focused on the full game, and your feedback continues to be incredibly helpful during this stage of development.

Save/Continue Issue: If you continue from an old save, the file may get corrupted. We recommend starting a New Game first; after that, future playthroughs will let you continue normally.

UI + Save Room Display Bug: If you level up and then die, your life bar in the save room might show incorrect stats. To fix it: interact with the save room, exit, then interact again. Your upgrades are safe, it’s just a display issue.

Controller Input Delay: Some newer controllers may feel a bit delayed. For now, mouse + keyboard or older Xbox controllers give the smoothest experience. Full controller support will be coming soon!

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Player Character could get disabled after landing or dropping from platforms.

Fixed various cases where the Player Character could get stuck (walls, boxes, or ledges).

Fixed an issue where blocking attacks on platforms didn’t push the Player Character correctly.

Fixed several issues where performing a Dunk Attack in specific spots could break the Player Character.

Fixed an issue where enemies could pass through gates.

Fixed an issue where complex enemies that died while stunned remained stuck in their death animation.

Fixed an issue where equipping a different sword and dying caused the player to lose their default weapon after respawning.

Fixed an issue where map data didn’t reset or persist correctly between sessions.

Fixed an issue where spiders could pass through breakable walls.

UI Fixes

Fixed an issue where opening the menu during a tutorial prompt blocked player input.

Improved text and icon readability across menus for better visibility, mainly on Steam Deck.

Balancing Adjustments

Adjusted launch mechanics so enemies are consistently launched instead of pushed.

Complex enemies can now be kicked immediately after being launched.

This patch marks the end of the pre-alpha demo phase, and we want to sincerely thank all of you for being part of this journey. Your feedback, reports, and support have been essential in helping us learn and improve. We’re now fully focused on developing the full Mariachi Legends experience, and we can’t wait to share what’s coming next. Stay tuned, and please keep sharing your thoughts through the official Discord channels! Thank you for being an essential part of Mariachi Legends’ development!

— The Halberd Studios Team