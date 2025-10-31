FINALLY fixed clients not being able to record leaderboard entries (this was painful :( ).s
Refactored how entries are submitted to the leaderboard. This new method is far more stable, efficient, and secure.
Whenever a fish is caught, it will now display the weight AND Point Value in the chat
Players now have to hold the interact button to sleep. This should fix players accidentally getting into bed and sleeping when they had not intended to
Monsters now have a 2.5 second delay before they can kill the next player. This will help prevent the mass murder of noobs
Buffed the bonus to bait score that is contributed via the current day it is
Buffed bonus daylight from 90 seconds to 120 seconds when playing solo
Reduced the length of thunderstorms and sandstorms
Did an optimization pass on both main menu and lobby levels
Did an optimization pass on various lighting systems
Fixed various methods where players could manipulate the point values of fish using pearls in an exploitative manner
Fixed bug where players could cook pearls
Fixed bug where crocodiles could duplicate on the lake map
Fixed a bug that allowed some Goblin sharks to be 0 lbs
Fixed a bug where the stove would duplicate on the canyons map
Fixed a bug where players would spawn in the door or outside of the cabin on the canyons map
Fixed a bug where players might not respawn after being killed in some situations.
Fixed a bug where players would not always die when they were supposed to.
Fixed a bug where some monsters would not trigger the death cam and the monster would send the players corpse flying
Thanks for playing gone fishing!!!!
