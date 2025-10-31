FINALLY fixed clients not being able to record leaderboard entries (this was painful :( ).s

Refactored how entries are submitted to the leaderboard. This new method is far more stable, efficient, and secure.

Whenever a fish is caught, it will now display the weight AND Point Value in the chat

Players now have to hold the interact button to sleep. This should fix players accidentally getting into bed and sleeping when they had not intended to

Monsters now have a 2.5 second delay before they can kill the next player. This will help prevent the mass murder of noobs

Buffed the bonus to bait score that is contributed via the current day it is

Buffed bonus daylight from 90 seconds to 120 seconds when playing solo

Reduced the length of thunderstorms and sandstorms

Did an optimization pass on both main menu and lobby levels

Did an optimization pass on various lighting systems

Fixed various methods where players could manipulate the point values of fish using pearls in an exploitative manner

Fixed bug where players could cook pearls

Fixed bug where crocodiles could duplicate on the lake map

Fixed a bug that allowed some Goblin sharks to be 0 lbs

Fixed a bug where the stove would duplicate on the canyons map

Fixed a bug where players would spawn in the door or outside of the cabin on the canyons map

Fixed a bug where players might not respawn after being killed in some situations.

Fixed a bug where players would not always die when they were supposed to.

Fixed a bug where some monsters would not trigger the death cam and the monster would send the players corpse flying

Thanks for playing gone fishing!!!!



