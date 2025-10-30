This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎮 Keeping You Busy While We Work BTS

We LOVE hearing from players and seeing your chaotic custom TV shenanigans drop as soon as last week’s patch dropped ! There’s no denying Eddie’s fun interpretations (both accurate and hallucinated).

Seeing you play multiple rounds of dodgeball together is so fun too–Did you enjoy the familiar playable characters and the eerie dynamic between them?

And then there’s Final Girl. No puns or wordplay intended haha. Unless…?

But we know why you’re really reading this devlog, so let’s focus on what’s in store rather than overthinking small details from the patch!!



🏕️ Forever Spellbinding

Before we dive into the continued metamorphosis of Elysia’s world, you should know she has a birthday coming up! Being over 500 years old, it’s only appropriate that we continue to shower her and her guests with welcome changes.

You already know her cabin's getting another magical transformation . While her doorstep wasn't Halloween-ready this year, we did promise a-maze-ing changes underway. The outside of the cabin is getting quite the earthy upgrade with boulders, wood planks, and meticulously sculpted pieces adoring the path to your escape.





2D Concept Art. Help us map out the escape to you and who???

But all this isn’t just to slap on pretty textures and new models to call it a day. Designers across disciplines are hard at work to make that moment you and Elysia escape feel a little less stressful and a lot more magical.



Does Level 4 Exist?

Rumor has it that it’s been in the works. Perhaps you’ve noticed a few subtle hints we've slipped in since September.

We do love a grand reveal – but since we promised to share more, here's a look at some of the quirky 3D models of suspiciously familiar, out-of-place elements in Eddie's hobby rooms... proof that something is indeed cooking (and hopefully it's not a Failed Dish).

Wait, we only promised items scattered in Eddie’s home how did that get in there–

Elysia’s Getting a Lot of Attention

First off: We love all of our yanderes equally! 😤

Between quality of life improvements and revamping her cabin’s appearance, Elysia's journey has come a long way. She claims her birthday coincides with a very special day for witches, so we have a fun item coming up in her honor soon!