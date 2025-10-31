 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20614028 Edited 31 October 2025 – 01:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After more than a year and a half of development, Im Bann der Dunklen Jagd now officially leaves Early Access.

The game first released exactly one year ago, and since then I have worked intensively on improvements, especially performance and stability.

From now on, development will mainly focus on smaller patches and bug fixes. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported, tested, and provided feedback during the Early Access period.

And yes… happy birthday to the game 🎂

You can also find more of my smaller projects and game jam titles on Itch.io/FabianSmi

  • Early Access finished: The game is now officially out of Early Access!

  • English voice lines have been added.

  • End credits extended, important players who supported the project are now mentioned there.

  • New Emote

  • Added new loading screens

  • Enemy speeds adjusted, they increase the longer a chase lasts and are temporarily slowed after being stunned.

  • Major performance improvements

Enemies will detect players later when the flashlight is turned off

Extras:

New Friend "Freddy"

Early Access Player Trophy: Awarded for completing a certain part of the game.

Achievement-Trophy

  • The game may crash when returning to the main menu during an active session.

  • The Early Access trophy is currently only visible for the host.

  • In rare cases, both players may spawn with the same skin.

Bugs can be reported here:

Community Forum

Instagram

