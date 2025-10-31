After more than a year and a half of development, Im Bann der Dunklen Jagd now officially leaves Early Access.

The game first released exactly one year ago, and since then I have worked intensively on improvements, especially performance and stability.

From now on, development will mainly focus on smaller patches and bug fixes. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported, tested, and provided feedback during the Early Access period.

And yes… happy birthday to the game 🎂

Early Access finished : The game is now officially out of Early Access!

English voice lines have been added.

End credits extended , important players who supported the project are now mentioned there.

New Emote

Added new loading screens

Enemy speeds adjusted , they increase the longer a chase lasts and are temporarily slowed after being stunned.

Major performance improvements

Enemies will detect players later when the flashlight is turned off

Extras: New Friend "Freddy" Early Access Player Trophy: Awarded for completing a certain part of the game. Achievement-Trophy

The game may crash when returning to the main menu during an active session.

The Early Access trophy is currently only visible for the host.

In rare cases, both players may spawn with the same skin.

