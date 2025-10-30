 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20613989 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:59:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍂 Darkzan Adventure — The Cursed Autumn Event 🌕

The wind grows colder... and something wicked stirs among the fallen leaves.
A new free map has appeared — a haunted grove where laughter echoes from carved pumpkins, and roots move when you’re not looking.

Deep within waits Maleditree, the cursed wooden fiend that haunts the region, twisting nature itself into terror.

🎃 What’s Inside:

  • 🌲 A brand new free autumn map

  • 💀 Maleditree, a unique boss born of cursed wood

  • 🎃 Smiling pumpkin enemies that giggle as they bite

Gather your courage, sharpen your blade, and join the celebration of shadows!
🍁 Happy spooky season, adventurers! 🍁

