Reporting in, Agents.After the Rogue Update went live a few days ago, we’ve now released a new hotfix to ensure a better gameplay experience.
Version .396 Patch NotesHere's what we implemented in the latest build (v. 396)
- Fixed an issue where zombies could sometimes walk backward after jumping through a window.
- Fixed door interaction desync when opening the door to the loading dock.
- Fixed missing baseball bat icon after disconnecting during the return car cutscene and reconnecting to the lobby.
- Fixed incorrect vote icons for the nurse, miner, and firefighter heads.
- Fixed grenade icon still visible after dismantling.
- Fixed combined map selection bug where duplicate combined maps could appear, causing the wrong middle map to open even when selecting the upper path.
- Fixed exclamation mark not disappearing after picking up a scroll in City Hospital.
- Fixed Hollow Baby not disappearing after exploding.
- Fix for win and lose conditions on the result screen.
- Added a scale animation to the material text when a weapon is dismantled.
Whisper Mountain Comic Series: 01 - WHISPERCheck out the first chapter out on our social media.
Read it here! 👇
【WHISPER】by Azam Raharjo
Details
We want to hear your feedback!If you encounter any issues or bugs, you can reach out to us on Steam discussions, social media, or the Toge Productions Discord community.
We also have email and a feedback form where you can directly send your feedback to us.
Email: wmo@togeproductions.com
Feedback form: Whisper Mountain Outbreak Feedback Form
