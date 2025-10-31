 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20613946 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • When fewer than 50 placements remain, a button appears to find empty spaces.


    Displays the remaining count and location for a set time when clicked.

  • Reduced rod length to prevent the diamond pen from obstructing the view and moved the placement count to a more visible position.

  • When selecting window mode, changes to the previously set size. If no previous information exists, changes to 90% of the screen size.

Bugfix

  • Processed to ensure diamonds are placed accurately when placed consecutively.

  • Processed so the cover always displays over the diamond during the cover removal animation.

  • Fixed an error causing placement errors when placing consecutively or moving immediately after placement.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3906691
