New
When fewer than 50 placements remain, a button appears to find empty spaces.
Displays the remaining count and location for a set time when clicked.
Reduced rod length to prevent the diamond pen from obstructing the view and moved the placement count to a more visible position.
When selecting window mode, changes to the previously set size. If no previous information exists, changes to 90% of the screen size.
Bugfix
Processed to ensure diamonds are placed accurately when placed consecutively.
Processed so the cover always displays over the diamond during the cover removal animation.
Fixed an error causing placement errors when placing consecutively or moving immediately after placement.
Changed files in this update