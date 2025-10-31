A texture layer was corrected to finally breath more realism to the graphics ! NPC icons were enlarged to improve situation readability, bug were fixed and finally, the exterior of the ship was implemented... behind a console command for now ːsteammockingː (testing phase).

The game goes from v1.63 to 1.68 !

V164 sept.04th 2025

New functionality

Outside 3D model and dome integration.

3rd person camera integration on outside view.

3D model swap in both map and combat mode to match the outside model.

Game engine

Unity update to version 6000.3.0b4

V165 oct.11th 2025

Ergonomy

Overlapping sound prevented during docking video where cockpit ambience would play at the same time.

Dev

Interior and exterior scene separated for optimization purpose.

Light optimization for the different gameplay scenarios.

Added command "toggle_icosphere" to mask/show the dome/space in ship exterior view.

Added projected 360° image for exterior space view.

Minor bugfixes due Unity engine update.

V166 oct.20th 2025

Ergonomy

Player's ship size increased in combat mode.

Player's ship position adjusted in combat mode.

NPC icons size increase in map mode.

Added specific ambient sound on sun slots for combat.

Deleted LazyDevs intro video on game launch.

BugFix

Corrected freezing game bug on game over.

Corrected save screen that prevented loading a slot.

Corrected visual of gold arrow to gold planet.

Added animations to the new 3D model inside the cockpit as was the case with the old model.

Light fix to match previous game versions

Weapon gauge corrected to reflect the right amount of armament.

V167 oct.27th 2025

Ergonomy

Corrected and adjusted texture layer and inside/outside lighting.

Corrected ship orientation in black hole ambush.

BugFix

Corrected bug preventing right invisibility level on asteroid or gazeous planet.

Corrected zoom sound that played before its cue during the tutorial.

Corrected non-blocking bugs reported in the hidden console.

V168 oct.30th 2025

BugFix