31 October 2025 Build 20613927 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A texture layer was corrected to finally breath more realism to the graphics ! NPC icons were enlarged to improve situation readability, bug were fixed and finally, the exterior of the ship was implemented... behind a console command for now ːsteammockingː (testing phase).
The game goes from v1.63 to 1.68 !

V164 sept.04th 2025

New functionality

  • Outside 3D model and dome integration.

  • 3rd person camera integration on outside view.

  • 3D model swap in both map and combat mode to match the outside model.

Game engine

  • Unity update to version 6000.3.0b4

V165 oct.11th 2025

Ergonomy

  • Overlapping sound prevented during docking video where cockpit ambience would play at the same time.

Dev

  • Interior and exterior scene separated for optimization purpose.

  • Light optimization for the different gameplay scenarios.

  • Added command "toggle_icosphere" to mask/show the dome/space in ship exterior view.

  • Added projected 360° image for exterior space view.

  • Minor bugfixes due Unity engine update.

V166 oct.20th 2025

Ergonomy

  • Player's ship size increased in combat mode.

  • Player's ship position adjusted in combat mode.

  • NPC icons size increase in map mode.

  • Added specific ambient sound on sun slots for combat.

  • Deleted LazyDevs intro video on game launch.

BugFix

  • Corrected freezing game bug on game over.

  • Corrected save screen that prevented loading a slot.

  • Corrected visual of gold arrow to gold planet.

  • Added animations to the new 3D model inside the cockpit as was the case with the old model.

  • Light fix to match previous game versions

  • Weapon gauge corrected to reflect the right amount of armament.

V167 oct.27th 2025

Ergonomy

  • Corrected and adjusted texture layer and inside/outside lighting.

  • Corrected ship orientation in black hole ambush.

BugFix

  • Corrected bug preventing right invisibility level on asteroid or gazeous planet.

  • Corrected zoom sound that played before its cue during the tutorial.

  • Corrected non-blocking bugs reported in the hidden console.

V168 oct.30th 2025

BugFix

  • Corrected ammo display during selection.

  • Corrected full screen toggle option setting that stopped working.

  • Corrected UI distortion that occurred sometimes after the UI pop up animation.

  • Corrected bug preventing to load/save sound options.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2659751
