Hello! We are 40% off in today's daily deal! The cheapest Wizards has ever been. The wizards are questioning if they can get any cheaper without losing the air of mystique to which they've become accustomed. If everyone on Earth buys the game now, we'll never have to find out.

Just as importantly, we've made a little community mission pack for you to try! We've been playing the missions folks have been making and sharing on the Steam Workshop, so we made a pack of our favourites so far, and a handy button to grab them all in-game.

Featuring a prison break, a Jen & Banks special, and a mission where you play as the Less Lethal Pryomancer, Bori Kesh.

The key difference between these and the main game's missions is difficulty. When we made missions for the campaign, a high priority was to ensure we never blocked anyone from completing the story with a mission that felt too daunting or punishing.

Our community, god bless em, have no such qualms. These levels are more difficult and more punishing than the main game's - but if you're done with the campaign, that might be just what you fancy.

You can see the selection here, or, as mentioned, just jump in game and there's a convenient button to grab and try them all.

Other patch notes: