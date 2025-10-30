[ Fixes ]
The issue with the portafilter and cup detection on grinders and espresso machines has been fixed.
The availability of pitchers in the shop has been fixed. They are now available to purchase from the start. Old saves will be updated automatically.
The Order Delivery System has been updated to prevent players from encountering any issues when placing orders.
The issue of saves not being deleted or displayed correctly has been fixed.
The textbox issue in the feedback panel in-game has been fixed.
[ Misc ]
Updated some of the details on the map.
Optimization improvements on the main menu.
The car and order delivery truck vehicle navigation scripts have been updated to move in real time rather than in frames. Corner detection and turning smoothness have been improved.
If you encounter a vehicle rotating in place, please open a bug report on our Discord server.
If you encounter any new bugs or would like to contribute to the development of our game, please join our Discord server!
