V78

-Added fuel tank to both sides of the gas station.

-Fixes for employee teleporting and teleport ragdoll.

-Stockbot should be working pretty continuously now without need to restart.

-Fixed ghost pachinko machines.

-Added some more streamer posters.

-Fixed skateboard related issues.

Known issues:

Sometimes teleporters bundle up with employees or NPC's

Sometimes teleporter pad is empty while waiting for NPC to get to the location

Blackjack table rewards are a bit finicky when aces are involved.