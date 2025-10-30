V78
-Added fuel tank to both sides of the gas station.
-Fixes for employee teleporting and teleport ragdoll.
-Stockbot should be working pretty continuously now without need to restart.
-Fixed ghost pachinko machines.
-Added some more streamer posters.
-Fixed skateboard related issues.
Known issues:
Sometimes teleporters bundle up with employees or NPC's
Sometimes teleporter pad is empty while waiting for NPC to get to the location
Blackjack table rewards are a bit finicky when aces are involved.
Changed files in this update