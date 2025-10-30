 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20613637 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V78

-Added fuel tank to both sides of the gas station.

-Fixes for employee teleporting and teleport ragdoll.

-Stockbot should be working pretty continuously now without need to restart.

-Fixed ghost pachinko machines.

-Added some more streamer posters.

-Fixed skateboard related issues.

Known issues:

Sometimes teleporters bundle up with employees or NPC's

Sometimes teleporter pad is empty while waiting for NPC to get to the location

Blackjack table rewards are a bit finicky when aces are involved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3924871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link