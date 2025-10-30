Minesweeper Together v1.4.0
Features
You can now select custom backgrounds from the workshop in settings.
Added a new setting for disabling the pixel jumbling effect on backgrounds.
Changes
Backgrounds are now rendered with shaders instead of 3 separate images per background.
Fixes
Fixed an error being caused by Steam Rich Presence.
Technical
Reworked glaggle selection screen.
MST Workshop Uploader v1.3.0
Features
You can now select to upload a background instead of a board theme.
You can now set the visibility of your item through the uploader.
Changes
Icons are rescaled to a larger resolution now.
Fixes
Fixed icons being messed up in the edit item menu when there are multiple items.
Changed files in this update