30 October 2025 Build 20613593 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minesweeper Together v1.4.0

Features

  • You can now select custom backgrounds from the workshop in settings.

  • Added a new setting for disabling the pixel jumbling effect on backgrounds.

Changes

  • Backgrounds are now rendered with shaders instead of 3 separate images per background.

Fixes

  • Fixed an error being caused by Steam Rich Presence.

Technical

  • Reworked glaggle selection screen.

MST Workshop Uploader v1.3.0

Features

  • You can now select to upload a background instead of a board theme.

  • You can now set the visibility of your item through the uploader.

Changes

  • Icons are rescaled to a larger resolution now.

Fixes

  • Fixed icons being messed up in the edit item menu when there are multiple items.

