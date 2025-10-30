Minor update
- adding new decals for recent band New Old Friends
- re-exporting all levels, some users reporting rendering fail on levels (please let us know on Discord if you are having issues, we're trying to sort this out)
Thanks for your patience!
Version 0.71.50 notes for 30th of October update
