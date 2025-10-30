 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20613555 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update
- adding new decals for recent band New Old Friends
- re-exporting all levels, some users reporting rendering fail on levels (please let us know on Discord if you are having issues, we're trying to sort this out)

Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3554521
