 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20613548 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Reverted recent Thermal Thruster change

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
Windows TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
Linux TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link