30 October 2025 Build 20613520 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Engine DEVO Patch


Overview: This is the single largest foundational update Vacancy has ever received. We have successfully upgraded the entire project to Unreal Engine 5.6.1 (FREE-955). This was a massive undertaking that required us to rebuild, re-optimize, and re-imagine virtually every single asset and system in the game.

The result is a more performant, beautiful, and seamless experience. We've taken full advantage of Nanite by "devolving" a majority of our meshes, introduced new procedural tech to reduce the game's footprint, and completely eliminated loading screens. This patch sets the stage for everything to come.



Core Engine & Performance Upgrades (FREE-955)

  • UE 5.6.1 Upgrade: The game is now running on the latest Unreal Engine.
  • Nanite Optimization: A majority of the game's meshes have been rebuilt into smaller, modular pieces to take full advantage of Nanite. This will result in a massive increase in performance and visual fidelity.
  • Procedural Stars: The starfield is now a procedurally generated, lightweight Niagara system, dramatically reducing the game's footprint on both disk and in RAM.
  • Procedural Glass: The building's glass is now a beautiful, procedural, math-generated hex matrix with a new scanning effect. It's super lightweight and looks fantastic.
  • Pre-ISM Tron: The Tron system is now pre-ISM (Instanced Static Mesh), which eliminates that system's build-at-runtime, reducing stutters and improving load times.




New Features & Gameplay

  • Seamless Hotel: There is now only one level. As part of this change, the Main Menu is now a live view of your current game, allowing you to jump in and out instantly.
  • New Game Start Options: To accelerate gameplay and replayability, you can now start or reset a game at one of three stages. Your Commander's progression always persists.
    • "Full Experience": The complete narrative experience from the beginning.
    • "Directly to Choices": Start the game at the point where the main storyline branches.
    • "Random Quickstart": Jump into a randomized mid-game save.





Art & Environment

  • New Faction Load Screens: We've added 6 fresh, new, and flavorful loading screens—one for each Faction.
  • Zygnus Retouch: The Zygnus has been completely retouched with new lighting and assets to give it a much more "spacy" and mysterious feel.




Bug Fixes & Adjustments

  • Ghast Feeding Fixed: Ghasts now properly and visibly drain Miysst from Guests. This is a critical fix to the Miysst economy—get to them before they feed and evolve!
  • Zygnus Key: The key ankcur on the Zygnus was not reporting its "derez" state properly. This is now fixed.
  • Bar Cleanup: Uninstalling a Bar will no longer leave residual, ghostly furniture behind.




Known Issues

  • Animated Building Walls: The building's animated walls are temporarily disabled while we adapt them to the new engine. They will be back in the next patch.

```

