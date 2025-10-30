The Engine DEVO Patch

Core Engine & Performance Upgrades (FREE-955)

UE 5.6.1 Upgrade: The game is now running on the latest Unreal Engine.



Pre-ISM Tron: The Tron system is now pre-ISM (Instanced Static Mesh), which eliminates that system's build-at-runtime, reducing stutters and improving load times.



New Features & Gameplay

Seamless Hotel: There is now only one level . As part of this change, the Main Menu is now a live view of your current game, allowing you to jump in and out instantly.



"Full Experience": The complete narrative experience from the beginning.

"Directly to Choices": Start the game at the point where the main storyline branches.

"Random Quickstart": Jump into a randomized mid-game save.





Art & Environment

New Faction Load Screens: We've added 6 fresh, new, and flavorful loading screens—one for each Faction.



We've added 6 fresh, new, and flavorful loading screens—one for each Faction. Zygnus Retouch: The Zygnus has been completely retouched with new lighting and assets to give it a much more "spacy" and mysterious feel.



Bug Fixes & Adjustments

Ghast Feeding Fixed: Ghasts now properly and visibly drain Miysst from Guests. This is a critical fix to the Miysst economy—get to them before they feed and evolve!



Zygnus Key: The key ankcur on the Zygnus was not reporting its "derez" state properly. This is now fixed.



The key ankcur on the Zygnus was not reporting its "derez" state properly. This is now fixed. Bar Cleanup: Uninstalling a Bar will no longer leave residual, ghostly furniture behind.



Known Issues

Animated Building Walls: The building's animated walls are temporarily disabled while we adapt them to the new engine. They will be back in the next patch.



This is the single largest foundational update the game has ever received. We have successfully upgraded the entire project to Unreal Engine 5.6.1. This was a massive undertaking that required us to rebuild, re-optimize, and re-imagine virtually every single asset and system in the game. The result is a more performant, beautiful, and seamless experience. We've taken full advantage of Nanite by "devolving" a majority of our meshes, introduced new procedural tech to reduce the game's footprint, and completely eliminated loading screens. This patch sets the stage for everything to come.