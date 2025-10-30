Halloween Event 2025 – The Zombie Catfish Have Awakened!

Adjusted fish fighting mechanics – another round of fine-tuning





Reel system improvements – further balancing and testing



🎣💀This year, the Masurian District hides a dark secret...When night falls, the peaceful lakes and rivers turn into a grim and haunting place, where even the wind seems to whisper warnings.A thick fog covers the water, and the blood-red moon reflects on its surface, casting an eerie glow over the region.Strange sounds echo from the depths… as if something is moving down there.Anglers from around the world speak of mysterious creatures — the Zombie Catfish — that have returned from the afterlife!Massive, mutated fish with glowing eyes and scarred, rotting bodies.Legends say they were awakened by a mysterious ritual performed long ago on the lakebed… and tonight, they rise again.🎃 Only the bravest anglers will dare to cast their lines after dark.Be careful when you hear noises behind you — it’s not always the wind moving through the reeds...Halloween Edition – Zombie Catfish have appeared in the Masurian District!