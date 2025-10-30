🎃 HALLOWEEN SPECIAL EVENT 🎃
Dive into THE LAST DEPARTURE - a atmospheric horror mini-game
now available in the Game Zone!
FEATURES:
🌫️ Explore an abandoned bayou settlement shrouded in fog
🔦 Navigate with limited visibility - your flashlight is your lifeline
📝 Uncover the dark fate of Suzan, David, and Patrick through notes and items
🎵 Find sanctuary in the safe room - the only place the music plays
👻 Escape the horrors lurking in the mist... if you can
⏱️ intense psychological horror
🌍 Fully localized: English, Czech and French
🎮 First-person survival experience
Play now in the Game Zone and discover why some places
are better left forgotten.
🎃 Happy Halloween... and never stop running. 🎃
Changed files in this update