POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
30 October 2025 Build 20613208
It's Halloween, which is the perfect time to try writing a spooky story. The Drafts book from the Writeway store is ideal for getting creative. Not sure how to start? Try one of these ideas: "Your reflection in the mirror smiles before you do. Tonight, it wants to trade places." or "You pull your old costume from the closet and find fresh dirt on the shoes. Someone's been wearing it — and they still are!" This update includes some fixes for our latest journals and gets the app ready for an upcoming one. If you ever find yourself feeling *moody*, keep an eye on the store for our next book!

