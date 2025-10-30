Hi everyone.

Here goes another bunch of much needed fixes:





· Enemies spawned by other enemies no longer are added to the kill count totals.

· Added “covers” to disappearing cells, to avoid players seeing the void.

· Made possible fix for disappearing cells on level 1 (I can’t reproduce this, pls report if it works).

· Remade lightmaps for level 1.

· Equipping the Tesla weapon now displays the correct weapon image.

· Removed voice line in level 4 that would easily intersect with other lines.

· Fixed sniper scope malfunctioning if entering and exiting Pause with the scope on.

· Hobo can no longer talk while dead or dying.

· Fixed crossbow bolts showing the wrong kind of blood.

· Fixed Knight’s death scream and final blood splurt triggering in the wrong situations.

· Fixed rat effect not working if enemy gets zapped while rat is attached.

· Fixed rat behavior when interacting with fire. Rat now will disengage if burned.

· Lowered default general audio volume to 0.75.

· Restored the demo’s light in player weapons’ muzzleflash, which had gone with the Unity update.

· Restored lights in some of the enemy projectiles as seen in the demo.

· Attempted fix for achievement: The Place I Used To Call Fatherland





Cheers,

Rowye