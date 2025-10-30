 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20613071 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Urgent Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix – Fixed a bug with the auto save at prize 45.

  • Bug Fix – Fixed UI bug involving the [ESC] key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841221
