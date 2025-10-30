Release v1.0.11 is a critical stability update focused on preventing potential save file corruption. This is a forward fix - it ensures future saves are protected but does not repair already corrupted files.



🐞 Bug Fixes

💾 Save System



File Corruption Prevention: Fixed a critical issue that could cause save file corruption during the save process.



Implemented robust error handling and data validation before writing to disk



Added safeguards to ensure save operations complete atomically



Improved integrity checks for all save files



Note: Existing corrupted saves cannot be recovered, but all new saves will be fully protected



🔧 Technical Improvements



Enhanced overall save system reliability and error handling



Improved safety measures for file write operations



Added a validation layer to ensure data integrity in every save



Thank you for your continued support and feedback - every report helps us make Dolven even better. 🙏