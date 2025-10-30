 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20613034 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release v1.0.11 is a critical stability update focused on preventing potential save file corruption. This is a forward fix - it ensures future saves are protected but does not repair already corrupted files.

🐞 Bug Fixes
💾 Save System

File Corruption Prevention: Fixed a critical issue that could cause save file corruption during the save process.

Implemented robust error handling and data validation before writing to disk

Added safeguards to ensure save operations complete atomically

Improved integrity checks for all save files

Note: Existing corrupted saves cannot be recovered, but all new saves will be fully protected

🔧 Technical Improvements

Enhanced overall save system reliability and error handling

Improved safety measures for file write operations

Added a validation layer to ensure data integrity in every save

Thank you for your continued support and feedback - every report helps us make Dolven even better. 🙏

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2369851
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2369852
  • Loading history…
