Release v1.0.11 is a critical stability update focused on preventing potential save file corruption. This is a forward fix - it ensures future saves are protected but does not repair already corrupted files.
🐞 Bug Fixes
💾 Save System
File Corruption Prevention: Fixed a critical issue that could cause save file corruption during the save process.
Implemented robust error handling and data validation before writing to disk
Added safeguards to ensure save operations complete atomically
Improved integrity checks for all save files
Note: Existing corrupted saves cannot be recovered, but all new saves will be fully protected
🔧 Technical Improvements
Enhanced overall save system reliability and error handling
Improved safety measures for file write operations
Added a validation layer to ensure data integrity in every save
Thank you for your continued support and feedback - every report helps us make Dolven even better. 🙏
