Changes
Made it so you can retrieve the free starter bundle even above level 10. Only limitation is if you have more than $3000 in your accounnt.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update