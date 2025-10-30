 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20613028 Edited 30 October 2025 – 22:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Made it so you can retrieve the free starter bundle even above level 10. Only limitation is if you have more than $3000 in your accounnt.

Changed files in this update

