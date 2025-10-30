Another campaign focused update adding more immersive features allowing faction leaders and officer dialogue to reference recent events happening in the game. You can now also ask any faction leader how their war is going with other factions and a couple of other interactions have been added. It also improves the frequency at which the AI does diplomacy with eachother and contains the usual quality of life fixes and improvements.
It's completely save game compatible as always, but it will take time for events to fill the new systems before they get referenced if you continue an existing campaign.
Thank you for all the support!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Full Changelog
- Add faction leader dialogue commenting on recent game events
- Add more dialogue options to faction leader interactions
- Add diplomacy hit to allies when you execute a faction leader
- Add tab filters to campaign game log
- Add simulated tournament results in case player declines a tournament
- Add game memory dialogue to officer dialogue reports
- Add war memory to factions
- Add global game memory
- Disable squire equipment recovery dialog if battle lost
- Improve player faction leader unit handling during campaign
- Improve AI to AI diplomacy logic
- Fix AI only processing the first captured officer
- Fix sally out button visible when surrender should be the only option
- Fix not being able to start siege assault with just siege tower
- Fix surrendering settlement not counting as an attack
- Fix AI losing units when surrendering settlement
- Fix game log not getting cleared when starting new campaign
- Fix AI commander switches being recorded in global game log
- Fix equipment recovery dialog triggering on quick battles
- Fix ladder units with custom officer loadout sliding around
Changed files in this update