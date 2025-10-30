Add faction leader dialogue commenting on recent game events



Add more dialogue options to faction leader interactions



Add diplomacy hit to allies when you execute a faction leader



Add tab filters to campaign game log



Add simulated tournament results in case player declines a tournament



Add game memory dialogue to officer dialogue reports



Add war memory to factions



Add global game memory



Disable squire equipment recovery dialog if battle lost



Improve player faction leader unit handling during campaign



Improve AI to AI diplomacy logic



Fix AI only processing the first captured officer



Fix sally out button visible when surrender should be the only option



Fix not being able to start siege assault with just siege tower



Fix surrendering settlement not counting as an attack



Fix AI losing units when surrendering settlement



Fix game log not getting cleared when starting new campaign



Fix AI commander switches being recorded in global game log



Fix equipment recovery dialog triggering on quick battles



Fix ladder units with custom officer loadout sliding around



Hello Everyone!Another campaign focused update adding more immersive features allowing faction leaders and officer dialogue to reference recent events happening in the game. You can now also ask any faction leader how their war is going with other factions and a couple of other interactions have been added. It also improves the frequency at which the AI does diplomacy with eachother and contains the usual quality of life fixes and improvements.It's completely save game compatible as always, but it will take time for events to fill the new systems before they get referenced if you continue an existing campaign.Thank you for all the support!Full Changelog