 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20612931 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • Fixed a bug related to subtitles and voice-overs.

  • Adjusted settings for English voice-over with subtitles in the game's current language.

  • Adjusted Turkish voice-over.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2763831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link