Update Notes
Fixed a bug related to subtitles and voice-overs.
Adjusted settings for English voice-over with subtitles in the game's current language.
Adjusted Turkish voice-over.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update