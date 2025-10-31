A Retro Halloween

The Time Warp

Screwou's Halloween Dungeon

Temporary Halloween Outfits

Event Duration

Prepare for spooky occurences as you sign in to the Game Worlds during the Halloween Events. Don't miss this chance to claim the yearly rewards, including the Halloween Dungeon achievement, pumpkinhead accessory, exclusive Halloween items & decorations and more!A warp in the space time continuum has unleashed the past once again! Look hard enough and you may find prehistoricroaming the lands of Zezenia. These ancient creatures drop a little bit of extra experience for a holiday bonus!That's not all: a mysteriousto a bygone era has appeared in the Ellarian graveyard! For a million gold fee, you can race against the clock inside the portal to secure some of the rarest loot for a limited time only. Will you take a gamble with the chances?Theis open to brave adventurers looking to confront the seasonal boss. Will you be lucky enough to loot the? Complete the dungeon 5 times for theand 20 times to unlock the newly addedusable on many classic outfits!Ellaria's Graveyard Keeperis once again ready to outfit those who dare disturb his peace. Speak to him for a chance to claim exclusive Halloween themed character outfits! Be careful: claimed outfits are removed if the Character Builder is modified in any way.The Halloween Events are on until Server Save on. After this time it's time to say goodbye to everything mentioned above for another year, so don't miss it!See you ingame.Sincerely,Zezenia Staff