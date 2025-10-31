A Retro Halloween
A warp in the space time continuum has unleashed the past once again! Look hard enough and you may find prehistoric Retro Monsters roaming the lands of Zezenia. These ancient creatures drop a little bit of extra experience for a holiday bonus!
The Time Warp
That's not all: a mysterious Time Portal to a bygone era has appeared in the Ellarian graveyard! For a million gold fee, you can race against the clock inside the portal to secure some of the rarest loot for a limited time only. Will you take a gamble with the chances?
The Time Warp is appropriate for players level 30+. One player may enter the Time Warp dungeon for 10 minutes at a time.
Screwou's Halloween Dungeon
The Halloween Dungeon is open to brave adventurers looking to confront the seasonal boss Screwou. Will you be lucky enough to loot the Halloween Equipment pieces? Complete the dungeon 5 times for the Halloween achievement and 20 times to unlock the newly added Pumpkinhead Headpiece usable on many classic outfits!
The Halloween Dungeon difficulty scales by player level and can be entered by 1-5 players at a time. Entrance tickets are dropped by surprise...
Temporary Halloween Outfits
Ellaria's Graveyard Keeper Gorvenal is once again ready to outfit those who dare disturb his peace. Speak to him for a chance to claim exclusive Halloween themed character outfits! Be careful: claimed outfits are removed if the Character Builder is modified in any way.
Event Duration
The Halloween Events are on until Server Save on Wednesday November 5th. After this time it's time to say goodbye to everything mentioned above for another year, so don't miss it!
See you ingame.
Sincerely,
Zezenia Staff
