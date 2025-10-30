 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20612874 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Through the void, silent tendrils weave subtle corrections, leading you ever more safely through the darkness.


Audio

  • Improved music on end screen


Balance

  • Enemy plasma bullets can hit other enemies, not only players

  • Enemies will try to shoot player only if they have free sight (other enemies are treated as obscuring the target)


Fixes

  • Fixed traps not spawning on Act III while playing Multiplayer (Community feedback: MrWhitefolks)

  • Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground on ActIII (Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty)

  • Dagon's stage now works as intended in multiplayer (Community feedback: MrWhitefolks)

  • Fixed pedestal interactions that forced doors to be closed

  • Fixed loot placement outside of the Mother Hydra map

  • Fixed Panic effect: affected enemies now correctly attack other enemies

  • Stability fixes

Thank you, explorers of the unknown, for your patience and guidance through the darkness!

- The Dev Team

