Through the void, silent tendrils weave subtle corrections, leading you ever more safely through the darkness.



Audio

Improved music on end screen



Balance

Enemy plasma bullets can hit other enemies, not only players

Enemies will try to shoot player only if they have free sight (other enemies are treated as obscuring the target)



Fixes

Fixed traps not spawning on Act III while playing Multiplayer ( Community feedback: MrWhitefolks )

Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground on ActIII ( Community feedback: Good_Ol_Rusty )

Dagon's stage now works as intended in multiplayer ( Community feedback: MrWhitefolks )

Fixed pedestal interactions that forced doors to be closed

Fixed loot placement outside of the Mother Hydra map

Fixed Panic effect: affected enemies now correctly attack other enemies

Stability fixes

Thank you, explorers of the unknown, for your patience and guidance through the darkness!



- The Dev Team