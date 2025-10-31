Hello @everyone!

We are finally ready to announce Halloween Update, which will be released today!



Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things

that we'll announce soon.

The Halloween update is now available, featuring new content:

Decorative elements in the form of wall patterns, a new type of item – a series of mysterious collectible figurines, (including a legendary one) and a souvenir of this event – a hidden reward, something unusual lurking near the shop.

Hope you like it.

On a more day-to-day note, we have also made modifications to the cash register – from now on, you can turn the main checkout on and off, and for committed cashiers, there is also the option of encouraging customers to use this checkout more often than the others. Now you can control when the checkout is active and switch this option on and off at any time.

As usual, we have also fixed several bugs, including:

Some ambient sounds have been muted

Incorrect rounding of amounts when paying by card

Extended auction end time when other users are not bidding

Increased chance of getting a pallet with components

That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.

Build 0,89.2

You are all amazing!