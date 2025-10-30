A-hoOoOoO-y Captains!

As you may have already known, due to our rather early announcement of the Halloween celebration, we're up to adding more reasons to start your Archipelago voyage for the spooky season!



To celebrate the "after dark" season of World of Sea Battle, we're bringing you more than just your average trick or treat - we've got a few events to keep you on your toes.



Get ready, we're all about getting that headwind into our sails now that the game's on Early Access. Let's see what you'll experience in World of Sea Battle "after dark"!

Candies & Pumpkins for all!

Starting October 31st until November 13th, you can engage in quests, complete them, and earn candies to exchange for treats! You can also fish and hunt whales to earn some, or just try your luck with loot marked on Treasure maps. Be sure to exchange them for proper treats at any port's Overseas Trader!



Also, there seem to be anomalies scattered around the high seas... pumpkins seem to have appeared floating around. Reports from locals suggest they contain valuable loot, but others claim they're rather explosive. Oh, and be careful around whales... that's all we can say.

The Naglfar Veilbreak Incursion

Not much is known about these ships - except they randomly appear whenever they deem the Archipelago waters are becoming a little too safe for its locals. What's known is that they belong to the Empire, and as per the records, anything from them's bound to be bad news...



Although this could be an opportunity for our loud and proud Captains. Throughout the spooky season, the Naglfar Veilbreak Incursion (or so the locals have named the phenomenon) begins, during which these ships appear randomly on the map across all servers.



We know what you're thinking - loot is bound to drop if you defeat them, as confirmed by the legends who have defeated them in the past. Do you have what it takes to be one of them?

Cursed Colors of Archipelago Event!

To further our celebrations for the "after dark", we're putting the spotlight on the most creative Captains out there by asking you to make your own ship flag/banner! Create and share your very own flag, and get voted and picked to win awesome prizes! The schedule is detailed below:

Cursed Colors of Archipelago Event Details Submission Period Starts Friday, October 31st @ 9:00 PM EDT (Eastern) Submission Period Ends Monday, November 10th @ 2:00 PM EDT (Eastern) Voting Period Starts & Ends TBA (To be announced on Discord) Winner Announcement Date TBA (To be announced on Discord)

How to Join the event:

Create your own Flag - physical or digital - all accepted!

Submit the following to the #Cursed-Colors channel on the World of Sea Battle Discord Server in a single message: 2 Work-in-Progress images and the final Image of your created flag In-game Username and Server



Of course, we won't be asking you all of these without something in return! Check out the table below for the prizes you will receive for participation and winning:

Placement Prizes Most Voted 5,000 Coins 2nd Most Voted 4,000 Coins 3rd Most Voted & Dev Picks 3,000 Coins Successful Flag Submission 100 Coins Share your created flag on Social Media with the hashtag #CursedColors and tag our official account 100 Coins on top of all provided placement rewards

For more details about the Cursed Colors of Archipelago - Halloween Flag-making Event, make sure you're part of our booming World of Sea Battle Discord Server so you don't miss out!



Archipelago After Dark - Starter Pack Giveaway

And to cap things off on the after-dark menu, we're giving away ten (10) Captain's Starter Pack, which contain 100,000 Gold, 1,000 Coins, and 100 Scrolls each!



Join the Archipelago After Dark - Starter Pack Giveaway and get a chance to win a Captain's Starter Pack of your own to jumpstart your World of Sea Battle journey by clicking the button below.

Archipelago After Dark - Starter Pack Giveaway

A Huge Thank You for All Your Feedback

We're ending this devlog with the most important section of all - showing appreciation to everyone who has supported us throughout our Early Access launch, especially those who have left their feedback for us to ponder ever since that fateful day.



We at World of Sea Battle are incredibly lucky to have such a passionate community of Captains. Ever since our Early Access release, we’ve been receiving tons of feedback, suggestions, and reviews on every platform we’re on.



We’d like you to continue sharing your thoughts about the game, as our Early Access launch is just the beginning. Every word of feedback brings us one step closer to our goal of shaping World of Sea Battle into the game you expect it to be - a great Golden Age of Sail MMO experience.



If you already have your thoughts ready, you can visit our Steam page to leave a review, join our Discord to chat with the team and community, or leave your comments on our social posts. We’re always on the lookout for our players’ thoughts and feelings about the game, and we can’t wait to hear more from you.

Once again, thank you, Captains. See you on the high seas!

