Fixes – Update 0.4.2 #4 :

Fixed the light colors of the Level 1 Saw,

Fixed the teleporter interface opening at the same time as the fruit and vegetable stand interfaces,

Adjusted the location of the water access point in Tutorial Step 26,

Added tooltip text when hovering your mouse over an ingot or ore,

Fixed the translation of the item “Advanced Electronic Board” in Junior’s daily quests,

Disabled red lights for the Halloween theme,

Optimized the Halloween cauldrons,

Rotated 180° the right-side spheres on the Automatic Fabricator,

Adjusted the Nuclear Reactor: duration per nuclear cell 60 min ➜ 120 min,

Fixed the upgrade of the Fruit and Vegetable Duplicator,

Fixed the HUD text when holding a Sphere 20,