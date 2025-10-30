 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20612749 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes – Update 0.4.2 #4 :

  • Fixed the light colors of the Level 1 Saw,

  • Fixed the teleporter interface opening at the same time as the fruit and vegetable stand interfaces,

  • Adjusted the location of the water access point in Tutorial Step 26,

  • Added tooltip text when hovering your mouse over an ingot or ore,

  • Fixed the translation of the item “Advanced Electronic Board” in Junior’s daily quests,

  • Disabled red lights for the Halloween theme,

  • Optimized the Halloween cauldrons,

  • Rotated 180° the right-side spheres on the Automatic Fabricator,

  • Adjusted the Nuclear Reactor: duration per nuclear cell 60 min ➜ 120 min,

  • Fixed the upgrade of the Fruit and Vegetable Duplicator,

  • Fixed the HUD text when holding a Sphere 20,

  • Fixed an issue where certain items were deleted in the workshop after disconnecting when no object was added to the plan:

    • Main block of Level 1 Saw,

    • Rotating blade,

    • Main block of Level 1 Refinery,

    • Frame of Level 1 Refinery,

    • Tank of Level 1 Refinery,

    • Base of Level 1 Refinery,

    • Main block of the Tubular Furnace,

    • Frame of the Tubular Furnace,

    • Output frame of the Tubular Furnace,

    • Tank of the Tubular Furnace (x2),

    • Central tube of the Tubular Furnace,

    • Output tube of the Tubular Furnace,

    • Seed Generator component,

    • Main block of the Milling Machine,

    • Secondary block of the Milling Machine,

    • Parts 1, 2, and 3 of the Milling Machine,

    • Candy Factory component,

    • Alternator,

    • Car battery,

    • Main engine block,

    • Timing belt

Changed files in this update

