Fixes – Update 0.4.2 #4 :
Fixed the light colors of the Level 1 Saw,
Fixed the teleporter interface opening at the same time as the fruit and vegetable stand interfaces,
Adjusted the location of the water access point in Tutorial Step 26,
Added tooltip text when hovering your mouse over an ingot or ore,
Fixed the translation of the item “Advanced Electronic Board” in Junior’s daily quests,
Disabled red lights for the Halloween theme,
Optimized the Halloween cauldrons,
Rotated 180° the right-side spheres on the Automatic Fabricator,
Adjusted the Nuclear Reactor: duration per nuclear cell 60 min ➜ 120 min,
Fixed the upgrade of the Fruit and Vegetable Duplicator,
Fixed the HUD text when holding a Sphere 20,
Fixed an issue where certain items were deleted in the workshop after disconnecting when no object was added to the plan:
Main block of Level 1 Saw,
Rotating blade,
Main block of Level 1 Refinery,
Frame of Level 1 Refinery,
Tank of Level 1 Refinery,
Base of Level 1 Refinery,
Main block of the Tubular Furnace,
Frame of the Tubular Furnace,
Output frame of the Tubular Furnace,
Tank of the Tubular Furnace (x2),
Central tube of the Tubular Furnace,
Output tube of the Tubular Furnace,
Seed Generator component,
Main block of the Milling Machine,
Secondary block of the Milling Machine,
Parts 1, 2, and 3 of the Milling Machine,
Candy Factory component,
Alternator,
Car battery,
Main engine block,
Timing belt
Changed files in this update