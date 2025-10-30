Fixed some bugs introduced in 1.5.

Fixed in v1.5.2

Fixed sign & map marker text not saving.

Fixed in v1.5.1

Fixed Elf Sister (Tall)'s new male animation.

Fixed buildable visuals sometimes staying permanent invisible until you restarted your game.

The bug causing buildables to stay invisible was challenging to fix due to how difficult it was to recreate. Lots of oddly specific requirements needed to be met for the bug to occur. But we got it fixed in record time!

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Get the full game now!

Check out the demo!