 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20612717 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs introduced in 1.5.

Fixed in v1.5.2

  • Fixed sign & map marker text not saving.

Fixed in v1.5.1

  • Fixed Elf Sister (Tall)'s new male animation.

  • Fixed buildable visuals sometimes staying permanent invisible until you restarted your game.

The bug causing buildables to stay invisible was challenging to fix due to how difficult it was to recreate. Lots of oddly specific requirements needed to be met for the bug to occur. But we got it fixed in record time!

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Get the full game now!

Check out the demo!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link