Hey Riders,

This hotfix is fixing four issues present in yesterday's update, most importantly making multiplayer after host migration stable again. Here's what has changed:

Fixes

Critical: Fixed issue that after a host migration the run ends

Major: Fixed “Wrong turn, right find” achievement not being achievable

Minor: Fixed some level design issues on "Loch Rioghail"

Minor: Fixed missing activity icons for the new trails on Discord

Hope you all enjoy the new mountain. And as always feedback is very welcome!

- your Megagons