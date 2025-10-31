 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20612676 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Riders,

This hotfix is fixing four issues present in yesterday's update, most importantly making multiplayer after host migration stable again. Here's what has changed:

Fixes

  • Critical: Fixed issue that after a host migration the run ends

  • Major: Fixed “Wrong turn, right find” achievement not being achievable

  • Minor: Fixed some level design issues on "Loch Rioghail"

  • Minor: Fixed missing activity icons for the new trails on Discord

Hope you all enjoy the new mountain. And as always feedback is very welcome!

- your Megagons

Changed files in this update

