Hey Riders,
This hotfix is fixing four issues present in yesterday's update, most importantly making multiplayer after host migration stable again. Here's what has changed:
Fixes
Critical: Fixed issue that after a host migration the run ends
Major: Fixed “Wrong turn, right find” achievement not being achievable
Minor: Fixed some level design issues on "Loch Rioghail"
Minor: Fixed missing activity icons for the new trails on Discord
Hope you all enjoy the new mountain. And as always feedback is very welcome!
- your Megagons
Changed files in this update