30 October 2025 Build 20612647 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's what changed on this version

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug where Mr. Hood would open a debug menu at the Base (oops)

  • Fixed bug where Remi woudn't trigger a dialogue at the Base

  • Fixed bug where Mr. Hood would sometimes not accept the item you had equipped to unlock the Temple shortcut.

QoL

  • Added a tutorial popup to clarify how the shortcut system works.

  • Reduced time required to look up or down.

  • Updated some dialogues in tutorial.

Balancing

  • Adjusted Golem boss fight to make it a little less punishing.

