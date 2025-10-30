Here's what changed on this version
Bugfixes
Fixed bug where Mr. Hood would open a debug menu at the Base (oops)
Fixed bug where Remi woudn't trigger a dialogue at the Base
Fixed bug where Mr. Hood would sometimes not accept the item you had equipped to unlock the Temple shortcut.
QoL
Added a tutorial popup to clarify how the shortcut system works.
Reduced time required to look up or down.
Updated some dialogues in tutorial.
Balancing
Adjusted Golem boss fight to make it a little less punishing.
