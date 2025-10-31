Added a UI to the end screen that shows which buttons you can press to get out of it.

Added the option in Gameplay settings to show a small UI flow bar next to the Genokid.

Added the ability to go into hyper mode and back on the skin menu.

Added the same sound effect to locking a target to cycling between locked targets.

Added Russian localization (thanks to Kévin Valmar and Jeanne de Troie).

Improved a bit the first cutscene of Chapter 04.

Updated Discord's link to one that goes to a channel accessible to new members so that it doesn't look like it's broken.

When running up a wall by holding jump next to it, the Genokid will now keep going up after reaching the time limit instead of jumping backwards if the top of the wall is very close and we can go over it. This prevents jumping backwards right next to the ledge instead of jumping over it.

Darkened the background of UI bars (health, flow, hyper in the Genokid and enemies) to make them more readable.

Included the new localizations into the credits.

The game now pauses when it loses focus (Disabled "run in background").

Blocking on the ground now enables the flag "stick to ground" which prevents the Genokid from being pushed off a ledge, fall and stop blocking.

Increased slightly the effect of the skills magnet and magnet+.

Fixed position/alignment/size of some localized texts.

Fixed typos.

Fixed going to chapter select while fighting Candy's second phase doesn't reset the ambience audio.

Fixed grounded and aerial dodge invincibility duration still wasn't the same after the previous update.

Fixed Swordmachine skin voice effect is too loud sometimes.

Fixed Swordmachine skin voice is not applied when setting the skin from a secret door until Blue's entity gets disabled due to tagging to other Genokid or entering a secret.

Fixed Swordmachine skin has a visual effect while in hyper that gets smaller when viewing it from up-close.

Fixed secrets 01 and 02 have invisible walls around the arena which can receive decals.

Fixed Fatty doesn't know how to count up to 3 while rolling attack.

Fixed Fatty doesn't understand that the ground isn't a wall, so it can collide with it.

Fixed Red can move around while holding an attack charge by taunting, then holding the attack button and finally move around.

Fixed camera can go through walls when using the flow specials Pain Storm and The End.

Fixed culling issues.

Fixed the customize skin menu shows the characters blurred when accessing it from the chapter 07 menu.

Fixed Kirie's skin isn't pixelated when inspecting it from up-close in the customize menu after opening this menu in any chapter, then loading a different chapter and entering again the customize menu.

Fixed hypermode audio effect doesn't loop correctly.

Fixed dynamic bones in characters could collide with disabled colliders.

Fixed purple mini ego clumps aren't animated and look dark when see from afar.

Fixed disabling the camera assist prevents the camera from automatically look up/down when locking an enemy.

Fixed softlock UI shows sprite images that shouldn't be there when the gameplay setting to show the enemy's health on the lock-on UI is enabled.

Fixed Flow box UI doesn't flash green/red when trying to perform a flow special with Red.

Fixed can't hardlock enemies while the Flow special Razor wings is being held with Blue flying around.

Fixed chasing an enemy with Blue while using the scythe sometimes doesn't hit immediately after reaching the target.

Fixed transitioning from a chase hit animation to landing animation doesn't happen immediately after touching the ground, delaying getting grounded.

Fixed can't attack just after a chase hit if the attack button is pressed immediately after.

Fixed some of the Blue's combat voice lines were played at a higher pitch than normal.

Fixed situations in which enemies can get out of bounds if grabbed using an attack while next to a wall and are pitched looking down.

Fixed main menu can lag when the interface shows up.

Fixed the moon's eye keeps moving while on the pause menu.

Fixed forcefully closing the game while the first cutscene of chapter 01 results in a crash.

Fixed sprites on the first cutscene of chapter 01 shake slightly.

Fixed font Bowlby, Capitalized E with tilde "É" has the tilde too high up when compared to all other capitalized vowels with tildes.

Fixed duplicated sprite in the first cutscene of Chapter 02.

Fixed flow increasing while on secret 02.

Fixed goop detection in some places to avoid getting resetted when not actually touching it.

Fixed Bully's punch hitbox stays too long and reaches a bit too high up.