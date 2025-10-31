Prepare yourself for a new adventure, hunters!

A sinister conspiracy threatens to gut the very institution of the hunters from the inside, as a terrible evil seeps through holes in reality to gnaw upon the minds of mortals. Take to the streets and alleys of the Capital once again, in the ninths instalment of The Hunter's Journals, and face off against the sinister aesthetic of the Rogues Gallery cult today!

As usual, all of our art releases we have been displaying over the past week are available as merchandise on our Tee Planet store. You can also get the front cover for the book now, and many new items which have popped up since out last release.

